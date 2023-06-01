Shakira enjoys herself as she goes wakeboarding in Miami: Photos

Shakira is having a good time. The beloved Colombian icon was spotted in Miami, having concluded a wakeboarding session with her instructor. Photos show her looking happy and refreshed as she stands by a boat.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira and her wakeboard instructor

The photos show Shakira smiling and talking to her instructor as she leaves the docks. She looks like a surfer, wearing dark sunglasses and a long sleeved blue Hurley shirt. She paired hte look with shorts and a backpack.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira concludes her wakeboard session

Shakira moved to Miami earlier this year, and seems to be enjoying her new life. She’s been spotted at a variety of events, including Miami’s F1 Grand Prix, where she hung out with Tom Cruise. Later, she was spotted hanging out with Lewis Hamilton, the British Formula One star, as the two spent time with some friends and enjoyed a boat ride.

Recently, Shakira released “Acróstico,” her new song, which she has dedicated to her sons Milan and Sasha, and to her parents. She’s shared a video of herself performing the song and recently shared a tribute to her parents, showing them over the years with the song as a backdrop. “This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up with joy and Sasha has dedicated hours to the piano, discovering his voice,” wrote Shakira upon the song’s release. “They have both been by my side in the studio and after listening to this song dedicated to them they asked to be a part of it.”

