Shakira shares a heartwarming video featuring her parents

Shakira’s latest single, “Acróstico,” has resonated with her fans on a deep emotional level. The song’s powerful message about the unbreakable bond of unconditional love has struck a chord with listeners, with many interpreting the lyrics as a subtle nod to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer has released multiple videos featuring the tune; one version features Shakira singing alone, while another has her two sons, Milan and Sasha, showing for the first time that they inherited their mom’s musical talent.

©Shakira



According to Shakira, Milan has written moving songs, while Sasha has spent countless hours honing his piano skills. “This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up with joy and Sasha has dedicated hours to the piano, discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote. “They have both been by my side in the studio and after listening to this song dedicated to them they asked to be a part of it.”

©Shakira



The third video shows the global sensation spending quality time with her beloved parents. While Shakira’s song plays in the background, with her lyrics expressing her deep love for her family and her unwavering commitment to their happiness, the clip shows a public display of affection towards her parents.

Her fans immediately took to social media to praise her for being a loving daughter, devoted mother, and talented artist. Her fandom also appreciates her kind-hearted nature and the beautiful ich she shares her love with the world.