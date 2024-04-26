Christian Nodal shines on the Jimmy Kimmel show with a Mariachi band

Christian Nodal has made a noteworthy contribution to Mexican regional music by crossing borders with his music. He is experiencing great professional fulfillment and has seamlessly blended his personal life with his music career. Recently, the Sonoran singer became a father to an adorable girl named Inti; in a recent accomplishment, he appeared on the famous American television show Jimmy Kimmel Live, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Nodal surprised the audience by appearing with a mariachi band on the famous television show. Dressed in an elegant black outfit, the 25-year-old performer stood on stage to sing his hit “La Mitad,” a collaboration he originally recorded with Colombian Camilo Echeverry.

The young singer, who became the first Sonoran to appear on said program, showed great confidence and, above all, talent in his number. “Guys, try to sound nice. Today we are living in luxury with Jimmy Kimmel!” he expressed in the middle of his participation, addressing the musicians who accompanied him. In addition to some members of a mariachi dressed in traditional clothing, there were other instrumentalists with him.

Nodal also had a memorable moment with Guillermo Rodríguez, a security guard turned comedian on Kimmel’s show. Nodal and Rodríguez, who have their Mexican roots in common, recorded a promotional for a well-known tequila brand, which was a promoter of the singer’s presentation on the television broadcast.

Christian, Guillermo, and Kimmel sealed their unforgettable meeting with a photograph.

Nodal will appear at Andrea Bocelli’s anniversary concert

Everything is ready for Andrea Bocelli to celebrate three decades on stage. The Italian singer is preparing a series of concerts, which will take place on July 15, 17, and 19 of this year at the Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany. The artist has invited countless artists, from Ed Sheeran to Laura Pausini and Shania Twain. Christian Nodal, reportedly the only Mexican to join the celebration, will represent Mexico and Latin America alongside other Spanish-speaking stars like Sofia Vergara and Sofia Carson.

Nodal and Bocelli.

Bocelli’s team announced this through a statement highlighting the Mexican’s career and sharing the details. “The charismatic singer-songwriter has managed to revitalize the sound and attract a gigantic mass of young audiences totally in love with his songs, his live shows, and his personality, making him the fashionable Mexican artist in the entire Spanish-speaking world,” can be read in the document.