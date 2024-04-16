Nodal and Cazzu celebrate Inti’s 7 months with adorable photos

Christian Nodal and Cazzu have recently decided to introduce their baby to social media. The moment has made Inti into an overnight celebrity, racking up a lot of interest on her seventh month birthday celebration. This past April 14, Cazzu shared various photos celebrating Inti’s seven months of age, throwing a party for her. Nodal also celebrated the moment by sharing an adorable selfie where he’s seen holding his baby.

©@nodal



Nodal and Inti

Daddy’s girl

In a brief clip, Inti is seen laughing, wearing a stunning and adorable outfit made out of a sweatshirt and shorts styled with some Nike sneakers. Inti smiled for various photos and sported a cute hairstyle.

Nodal also shared a photo with Inti, showing the two in front of the mirror. The photo shows Nodal holding onto Inti as the two lean their faces against each other.

©@cazzu



Cazzu shared various photos of Inti smiling

An adorable source of inspiration

Over the past few months, Cazzu and Nodal have been hard at work. Last February, the three traveled to France where they spent some time recording. They were accompanied by Inti for the first time, with her likely becoming a great inspiration for their art.

©@cazzu



Inti at the recording studio

Nodal has been making a lot of music ever since he became a father, releasing single after single, but Cazzu has been on a break in order to care for her daughter and dedicate herself to this new stage in her life. Recently, she shared a photo of herself in the recording studio alongside Inti, suggesting that new music is coming soon. The photo shows her daughter curious about the mic, reaching out to touch and explore it.