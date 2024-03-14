Christian Nodal reveals what changed in him after welcoming his daughter Inti

Christian Nodal’s life has become more joyful since his daughter Inti was born on September 14, 2023. The Mexican singer, who shares the baby with Argentinian singer Cazzu, has expressed on his social media accounts that he is a very caring and protective father to his baby girl.

Nodal shared his experience and revealed the significant changes that his daughter has brought into his life so far. “It’s as if your life were a movie. You put yourself as the protagonist, obviously, and you realize that all your life, you were the secondary protagonist. There is the (true) protagonist, the one who arrived,” Nodal said in an interview for Billboard about his fatherhood experience.

Nodal ha demostrado ser un papá cariñoso y dedicado.

“It’s like a pretty precious feeling. I can’t describe what it feels like to wake up and sleep with her. I recently finished a show in San Diego, and I remember getting off stage. I remember those times when I went down alone, and that felt sad or with complications. Getting off like that with the stroller and seeing the baby there, I felt like life was in 360, in a beautiful and complete package, everything beautiful,” he admitted.

“I think it gives you energy, it gives you motivation, it gives you strength, I am very happy about it, it really changed my life, and you don’t learn to be a son until you are a father. It also helped me with that, in relationships, and in being more responsible, being more aware of things,” Nodal reflected.

The 25-year-old singer admitted feeling in a moment of fulfillment and balance in all aspects of his life. “I have already fulfilled everything I dreamed of, I would be lying to you if I told you: ‘Oh, I aspired to do this’, of course, I am missing, I want to make movies, I want to make a series, I have my goals out there, but specifically with music, everything I wanted to happen, has already happened, so I am enjoying whatever comes, I am not worried... The most beautiful thing is to flow with what is happening and where I go,” he reflected.

La pequeña Inti tiene enamorados a sus padres.

Nodal confessed that his little girl Inti had influenced him as a person. “I think I have been inspired more as a human being than as an artist,” he said in an interview with the radio station LOS40. However, he was open to making music inspired by his girl. “Of course, I will make her lullabies and all kinds of songs, but until she is old enough to teach me music, I will not be able to make songs she likes,” he explained.