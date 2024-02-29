Christian Nodal and Cazzu attend Paris Fashion Week with their daughter Inti

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are making the most out of their time in Paris. The celebrity couple are currently attending Paris Fashion Week, watching the Balmain and Givenchy runway shows, and spending some quality time with their daughter Inti.

The two musicians have been documenting their time in Paris, walking around the city with their baby daughter and sightseeing, after arriving in their private jet. Cazzu has shared her excitement on social media, showing off their looks for the special events, and posting some romantic photos of their trip.

The pair wore black and red ensembles on Wednesday, with Cazzu wearing a sheer dress with a floral pattern. She paired the look with a black leather trenchcoat, red heels, a black purse, and large sunglasses. She styled her hair in a chic bun and bangs.

Meanwhile, Nodal wore a black and red jacket, paired with a black shirt, matching trousers, and a gold Balmain belt. He also wore black loafers and dark sunglasses, walking hand-in-hand with Cazzu, and giving her a sweet kiss in one of the photos shared on social media.

Cazzu also shared some pics from their looks at the Givenchy fashion show, rocking another sheer dress, and a blue coat. This time she wore her hair in loose waves and posed next to Nodal, who wore a black leather jacket and changed his hairstyle for the special occasion.

The two proud parents also showed some of their wholesome moments with their daughter. The celebrity family was all smiles at their hotel room, before getting ready for the shows. They also showed their casual style while taking a stroll with Inti.