Rosalia and Jisoo share sweet moment at Dior’s Fall 2024 fashion show in Paris

Celebrities and A-List stars reunited in Paris at Dior’s Fall 2024 fashion show, as part of Paris Fashion Week. Among the fan-favorite stars, Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance wearing a sophisticated three-piece suit, Natalie Portman, wearing a grey skirt and blazer ensemble, and Rosalia, wearing a black outfit, including a puffer jacket, a matching black skirt, and boots.

The singer shared a sweet moment with BLACKPINK’s singer Jisoo, who wore a black skirt suit, paired with saddle shoes. The pair were spotted posing for the cameras after arriving at the event, sitting front row at the show, and sharing a casual conversation.

Fans of the pair shared their excitement after clips of them started going viral, taking selfies together and laughing. Rosalia took to social media to share some photos and clips of the exclusive event, revealing that she had the best time, and even added a photo with Jisoo.

The two singers wore similar hairstyles, showing off their matching braids and enjoying the show. “Thank you for inviting me,” Rosalia wrote on Instagram, with her fans praising her for her stunning look. “Paris looks good on you mami,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The motomami queen in Paris.”

Rosalia has been focusing on her professional life lately, hinting at new music with her latest posts on Instagram, including one where she can be seen working in a recording studio. She has also taken some time to reunite with old friends, as she added a photo with ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer, and another pic driving around, after recently receiving her driver’s license in Florida.

