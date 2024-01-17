Dua Lipa shares passionate kiss with Callum Turner during romantic date

A new Hollywood couple! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are going public with their relationship after stepping out for a romantic date in West Hollywood, California. The singer and the British actor were all smiles during their recent outing, sharing a sweet embrace and a passionate kiss outside the restaurant.

The pair were photographed enjoying their night at the celebrity hotspot Sushi Park in Los Angeles, where many other stars and celebrities have been spotted before, including Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Following rumors of their romance, the pair made it official by sharing a kiss and a hug, as revealed by new photos.

This past week the two stars had been seen hanging out, with the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor and the ‘Houdini’ singer slowly showing their affection towards each other. A close source to the pair revealed to Page Six that the relationship is still “new, but they’re mad about each other.”

Dua was previously linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras, however the couple recently decided to call it quits after 8 months. As reported by The Sun, “It’s believed that Lipa and Gavras had already split by the time the musician released the 70s dance track.”

When it comes to Callum Turner’s dating life, the actor was romantically linked to actress Vanessa Kirby from 2015 to 2020. The couple “gradually grew apart,” as reported by The Sun. “Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers,” the publication wrote at the time. “As their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It’s very sad as they were once so close.”