Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers got matching tattoos, taking their friendship to a new level

During a recent episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers got matching tattoos during a hilarious segment. The two celebrities began taking shots from a “Barbie Dreamhouse shot luge” to honor Lipa’s song in the “Barbie” movie.

While the 28-year-old singer has several tattoos, Meyers, 50, got his first ink with celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy. “I’ve never gotten a tattoo before, so we’re just going to do a solitary dot,” the “Late Night” host said.

Lipa suggested a “little star”; however, Meyers didn’t seem to like the idea. The actor and TV host even asked the singer if she was “pulling a fast one.” After deliberation, both agreed to get a black star tattooed.

Who is Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy?

In 2023, we reported on Selena Gomez’s new mysterious ink. Days later her New York-based tattoo artist, Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, known for his work with Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, LeBron James, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and more, took social media to share a snapshot —in color —of the final result.

Fans started praising the tattoo artist and wondering the meaning behind the beautifull artwork. “So beautiful, I wonder what‘s the meaning behind it 🔥❤️😍,” a fan wrote. While another person went ahead and requested insight: “@bangbangnyc can you explain the concept here? Beautiful tattoo and job well done! @selenagomez.”