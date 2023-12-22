Hailey Bieber adds new tattoo to her collection: See the rest of her ink

Hailey Bieber is showing off her new tattoo! The model and businesswoman added a new design to her collection of minimalistic ink. This time she decided to get a small black ribbon on her wrist, which she described as a “tiny baby tat.”

This isn’t Hailey’s first time getting a tattoo, as she is known for her delicate designs. The model has over 20 designs, including hands and even neck tattoos.

Some of her designs include a tribute to her heritage, which reads “Minas Gerais” on her ankle. Hailey also has Roman numerals on her wrist, indicating her parents’ wedding, on Oct 6, 1990.

Hailey got another wrist tattoo that seems to be a round compass, as well as a series of small hand adornments on her hands, including the letter ‘B; and multiple astrological symbols.

She has a small heart on her collarbone and a neck tattoo that reads “lover,” underneath a tiny cross tattoo. This is not her only neck tattoo, as she has a tiny diamond on the other side.

Hailey has a matching tattoo in Portuguese located on her left hip, with her friend Mari Fonseca that reads “Gente,” which means “people.” She also has a back tattoo in French that reads “Coeur d’Alene,” meaning “heart of Alene,“ and serves as a tribute to her sister Alene.

The model has a peach emoji inked on her upper forearm and a micro tattoo of a star on her pointer finger. She also has a “K” on her left hand, and “3:30” on her right hand, referencing the John 3:30 Bible verse.