Joe Jonas shows off new tattoo inspired by his two daughters amid divorce with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is a proud dad. The 34-year-old singer is showing off his new tattoo, which serves as a tribute to his two daughters amid his custody battle with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The musician took the stage in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday night, accompanied by his two brothers as they performed some of their hit songs for the audience. However, fans were surprised when they noticed Joe’s new ink displayed on his chest.

The new tattoo includes both of his daughters’ birthdates. Joe wore a white tank top and showed the fresh new addition, with his 1-year-old baby daughter, Delphine’s birthday, ‘07.05.22’ written in black ink, and his 3-year-old daughter, Willa’s birthdate, ‘07.22.20.’

Joe has another tattoo which was seemingly designed by Willa, the tattoo can be seen on his left bicep and shows a stick figure drawing in red ink. The singer is known for having smaller pieces on his arms, including an outline of a bird inspired by the band’s song ‘Little Bird,’ written about Joe, Nick, and Kevin’s daughters.

The former couple also have a few matching tattoos, one honoring their late dog, as well as each other’s initials. Fans of the singer praised him for the touching tribute to his daughters, “The tattoos… Joe Jonas loves his daughters so much now lemme cry this is so pure,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Joe Jonas dad tattoos era.”

Joe and Sophie were able to reach a temporary agreement in October, with Joe spending quality time with their two daughters through early November. The pair will continue to discuss the arrangements until early January.