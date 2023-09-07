Emily Ratajkowski shows support for Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas divorce: ‘Life still ahead of you’

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be voicing her support for Sophie Turner following news of her divorce from Joe Jonas. The 32-year-old model, who recently divorced producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, shared her thoughts about what it’s like to be divorced at a young age and revealed that “there is nothing better.”

“It seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” the model said on TikTok. “As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

Emily also shares a 2-year-old son with her ex-husband. “There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be,” she added.

She went on to say that there is no reason to be “feeling stressed” about “being divorced” as “you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you.” And while she didn’t mention the recent controversial divorce, she said “congratulations” following the news.

“Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30,” she wrote in the caption, with many of her followers agreeing with her statement. “I skipped the marriage part and just stayed single,” one person wrote, to which she answered, “I personally wouldn’t have understood marriage and would’ve worried about what I was missing in my 30s.”