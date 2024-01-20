Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TiKToks of the Week: Kim Kardashian, JLo, Jennifer Garner, and more

The weekend is here, which means it’s time to play. The world can be incredibly stressful, so it’s always nice to unwind. Celebrities love creating their own contentt on TikTok, which has amassed millions of views and likes, giving a peek into their lives and personalities. Get your weekend started by watching our round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Lele Pons

TikTok queen Lele Pons and her husband Guaynaa start the “I Trust My Latina” chancla challenge.

2. Anitta

Anitta shows off how her pre-carnival festivities and how its went in her amazing outfits.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian jumps on a viral trend, making her own “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course...” SKKN office edition. The video has over 18 million views and gives a sneak into some of the crazy things she has in her office, like a 3d scan of her brain.

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton makes sliving stuffed french toast with Owen Han.

5. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian shows a close up of the look she wore to the 2024 Emmy Awards.

6. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata bares the cold with her single best friend so she can see a billionaire.

7. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner revists her 2014 pink haired “King Kylie” era.

8. Jennifer Lopez

JLo shares a trailer for her upcoming film “This Is Me…Now: The Film.”

@jlo I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now the album drops and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @Prime Video. Watch the trailer…NOW. #ThisIsMeNow #NewMusic #Trailer ♬ original sound - JLO

9. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shares an archived Pretend Cooking Show episode for National Popcorn Day.

10. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, shares his guide to gym etiquette.

@arnoldschnitzel My guide to gym etiquette. Remember, above all else, the gym is a community and we are all working just to be a little better every day! Someone in The Pump app asked about this, and I thought everyone could benefit. ♬ original sound - Arnold