Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TiKToks of the Week: Kim Kardashian, JLo, Jennifer Garner, and more

The weekend is here, which means it’s time to play. The world can be incredibly stressful, so it’s always nice to unwind. Celebrities love creating their own contentt on TikTok, which has amassed millions of views and likes, giving a peek into their lives and personalities. Get your weekend started by watching our round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Lele Pons
TikTok queen Lele Pons and her husband Guaynaa start the “I Trust My Latina” chancla challenge.
@lelepons “I Trust My Latina” Challenge 😂🩴 @guaynaa ♬ Mission Impossible (Main Theme) - Favorite Movie Songs
2. Anitta
Anitta shows off how her pre-carnival festivities and how its went in her amazing outfits.
@anitta
Quem vê close não vê corre♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian jumps on a viral trend, making her own “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course...” SKKN office edition. The video has over 18 million views and gives a sneak into some of the crazy things she has in her office, like a 3d scan of her brain.
4. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton makes sliving stuffed french toast with Owen Han.
@parishilton Sliving stuffed French toast with @OWEN HAN using my iconic @Walmart ♬ original sound - ParisHilton
5. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian shows a close up of the look she wore to the 2024 Emmy Awards.
6. Emily Ratajkowski
Emrata bares the cold with her single best friend so she can see a billionaire.
@emrata @Babsjeanne ♬ original sound - 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨
7. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner revists her 2014 pink haired “King Kylie” era.
@kyliejenner
heard its 2014 vibes this year♬ Suga Suga - Instrumental - Baby Bash
8. Jennifer Lopez
JLo shares a trailer for her upcoming film “This Is Me…Now: The Film.”
@jlo I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now the album drops and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @Prime Video. Watch the trailer…NOW. #ThisIsMeNow#NewMusic#Trailer♬ original sound - JLO
9. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shares an archived Pretend Cooking Show episode for National Popcorn Day.
@jennifergarner A #PretendCookingShow from the archives for #NationalPopcornDay♬ original sound - Jen Garner
10. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, shares his guide to gym etiquette.
@arnoldschnitzel
My guide to gym etiquette. Remember, above all else, the gym is a community and we are all working just to be a little better every day! Someone in The Pump app asked about this, and I thought everyone could benefit.♬ original sound - Arnold