Anitta shows off her itty bitty crochet bikinis

Anitta might be giving us a sneak peek of one of the fashion trends we could see at Coachella this year. On Friday, the Brazilian singer shared a gallery of photos wearing three bold and colorful crocheted bikinis.

The first look Anitta rocked was smiley face themed, with two happy yellow faces on the top. She wore a white skirt with yellow faces and had a matching crochet hat and earrings.





Her second look was a dedication to limes with a monokini vibe. Her lime green look also included matching earrings, which inspired her to show off her iconic dance moves. In the mix was a video of her shaking her famous hips. The third look was a blue and white classic bikini with hearts on the top. She accessorized it with a crocheted Prada hat.

Crocheted bikinis had a big year in 2023, but if Anitta has anything to say about it, we could have a 2024 resurgence.



The “Envolver” singer may have been rocking crocheted swimsuits today, but soon she will be in her fantasia outfits for the famous Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. The festival takes place Fri, Feb 9, 2024 – Sat, Feb 17, 2024, and is one of Anitta’s favorite events.



Anitta is already having pre-festival fun, performing at some of the pre-parties in her home country. Last week, she shared a get ready with me video on TikTok, which showed off her incredible outfits and performance.



Last year, the famous singer led a massive party in the streets, with a parade dubbed the “Bloco de Anitta.”

