©Getty
TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Madonna, Rihanna, North West, and more

Let’s have some fun

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The weekend is here! It can be a stressful time to be online, but we are here to bring good vibes. Your favorite celebrities are on TikTok creating funny and entertaining content with their millions of followers. Get your weekend started with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Madonna

Madonna invites Barack Obama to her Celebration tour in Chicago.


2. Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate their big commercial starring Jennifer Aniston with a hilarious video. Victoria rocked her hilarious ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’ t-shirt after going viral for saying she had a ‘working class’ upbringing last year.

@victoriabeckham Before I forget… @David Beckham and I filmed a little something for the Hockey Bowl. We can’t wait for you to see it!! Oh, and Jessica Aniston is going to be in it too!! Kisses xx #JenniferAniston @Uber Eats @Uber #UberEatspartner♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

3. Rihanna

Rihanna shares a behind the scenes with shoes, but has fans demanding an album in the comments.


4. Anitta

Anitta shares what it looks like from her point of view when she performs on stage.

@anitta

This is what it looks like performing from the stage 😎🎥

♬ original sound - Anitta

5. North West

North West shows off her incredible makeup skills with a video that has over 32 million views.

RELATED:

Artist gives Jeremy Allen White a ‘perfect face’ in viral TikTok transformation

New Music Friday: Belinda, Enrique Iglesias, Greeicy, Usher, and more

Pet of the week: Meet Ludivine, the dog who accidentally ran a marathon and won 7th place


6. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel wishes her husbandJustin Timberlake, who got trolled by Britney Spears fans last week with the release of his song “Selfish” a happy birthday with a clip compilation over the years.

@jessbiel

I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe.

♬ I Got You Babe - Boom Forest

7. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa congratulates Arnold Schwarzenegger for booking a role he was also up for.


8. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion shares a behind the scenes look at her viral song “HISS,” which had Nicki Minaj going wild on Twitter.


9. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington introduces her adorable dog named Cinnamon.


10. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton heals her inner child inside a ball pit with her son Phoenix.



Related Video:

Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more