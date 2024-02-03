Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Madonna, Rihanna, North West, and more

The weekend is here! It can be a stressful time to be online, but we are here to bring good vibes. Your favorite celebrities are on TikTok creating funny and entertaining content with their millions of followers. Get your weekend started with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Madonna
Madonna invites Barack Obama to her Celebration tour in Chicago.
see you later Chicago♬ original sound - madonna
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham celebrate their big commercial starring Jennifer Aniston with a hilarious video. Victoria rocked her hilarious ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’ t-shirt after going viral for saying she had a ‘working class’ upbringing last year.
3. Rihanna
Rihanna shares a behind the scenes with shoes, but has fans demanding an album in the comments.
4. Anitta
Anitta shares what it looks like from her point of view when she performs on stage.
5. North West
North West shows off her incredible makeup skills with a video that has over 32 million views.
6. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel wishes her husbandJustin Timberlake, who got trolled by Britney Spears fans last week with the release of his song “Selfish” a happy birthday with a clip compilation over the years.
7. Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa congratulates Arnold Schwarzenegger for booking a role he was also up for.
8. Megan Thee Stallion
Meg Thee Stallion shares a behind the scenes look at her viral song “HISS,” which had Nicki Minaj going wild on Twitter.
9. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington introduces her adorable dog named Cinnamon.
10. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton heals her inner child inside a ball pit with her son Phoenix.
