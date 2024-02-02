New Music Friday: Belinda, Enrique Iglesias, Greeicy, Usher, and more

The weekend is finally here and it’s to get the party started. Get your playlists ready because we have our weekly roundup of new music released this week from a variety of genres.

1. Belinda - Cactus

Mexican Pop Princess Belinda returns with her new single “CACTUS,” ending a long music hiatus. With over 5.5 million views since it’s premiere on January 31, it’s clear her fans were eagerly awaiting her comeback. “CACTUS” offers a glimpse into her upcoming album, and comes with a stunning music video.

2. Enrique Iglesias, Yotuel - Fría

Enrique Iglesias might be going viral for his live performances but he’s not going to stop releasing hits. The famous Spaniard has collaborated with Cuban singer Yotuel for an infectious track that will have you swaying with a smile. It comes with a fun and colorful music video.

3. Greeicy - De A Poco

Greeicy, the Colombian pop sensation, kicks off 2024 with “De a poco,” the latest installment of her “Yeliana” project. Telling a story of resilience and determination, the artist said, “Very slowly, I managed to finish writing these songs that contain so much of me, and I thank all those brave women and mothers who shared their stories with me, giving me all the inspiration I needed to write this ‘Yeliana’ story.”

4. Tiago PZK, Ke Personajes - Piel

Argentinian urban/pop star Tiago PZK surprises fans with his latest single “Piel,” a sensual cumbia produced by La Crème. The song, featuring Ke Personajes’ front man Emanuel Noir, is the lead off single from Tiago’s upcoming album. It comes with a music video shot in Buenos Aires and nearby landscapes.

5. USHER, Pheelz - Ruin

Ahead of his halftime show at the Super Bowl, Usher presents fans with “Ruin,” featuring Pheelz. In the Afro beats & Amapiano-infused R&B track, he sings about an ex-love and the loneliness and struggle to find peace after a breakup. It comes with a beautiful music video that shows off the dramatic and talented Usher we love.

6. Mariangela - Acto Final

Up and coming Mexican artist Mariángela releases her freshman album “Sensible,” along with the official music video for the new focus track “Acto Final.” Fusing pop alternative with rock influences, “Sensible” blends instrumentals that draw inspiration from Mariángela’s life, rooted in the vibrant landscapes of Texas and the cultural heritage of Mexico.

7. LA ÚLTIMA - Quevedo

Spanish rapper and singer Quevedo, drops “LA ÚLTIMA.” Reflecting on his life, the changes and struggles he has faced as he has risen to fame he sings about nostalgia, and the complexities of success, showing off his talented flow.

8. Billy Joel - Turn the Lights Back On

Musical legend Billy Joel releases his first song in 17 years, “Turn the Lights Back On.” At 74 years old, the ballad is all about regrets in a relationship, hoping to undo time to make things the way they were. Joel will be performing this Sunday at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

9. Dayanara x Paola Jara - No será tan fácil

Paola Jara, the top Colombian regional singer-songwriter, and Dayanara, Ecuador’s viral sensation, team up for the exciting 2024 release “No Será Tan Fácil.” “This song and collaboration with Queen Paola Jara mark one of the greatest and most wonderful opportunities of my music career. From the first time we heard it, we had such a strong connection with the song that we said, ‘This is it!’ I hope this beautiful song with Paola Jara is the introduction of this Ecuadorian who loves Colombia so much,” Dayanara said.



10. Los Aptos - BOTELLAS

Los Angeles trio Los Aptos blend regional Mexicano, corridos, and electronic music with their latest release “Botellas.” It’s a fresh new sound for a genre they’re proudly calling electro corridos.