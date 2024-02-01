2024 Grammys: Where to watch the red carpet and show, including on streaming

One of the most highly anticipated celebrations in music is taking place this Sunday, February 4, and viewers can expect to tune in for a star-studded ceremony and jaw-dropping show, full of surprises, incredible performances by fan-favorite artists, and important recognitions.

Where to watch the pre-show?

The 66th Grammy Awards will be airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET, with a pre-show hosted by Justin Tranter, starting at 3:30 pm, and streaming live on the official website live.Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Where to watch the red carpet and ceremony?

The red carpet is set to start at 7 p.m. ET with ‘E! Countdown to the Red Carpet’ and ‘E! Live from the Red Carpet’ at 9 p.m. ET on the network. The ceremony will be telecast on CBS network, and streaming viewers will have the opportunity to watch on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will only be able to see the show after it airs in the U.S.

This year Trevor Noah will be hosting the show, taking the stage for a fourth time, and musical guests are set to put on a spectacular performance, including Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish. Other celebrities and A-list stars will be making special appearances throughout the night, including Oprah Winfrey, Christina Aguilera, and Meryl Streep.

This time SZA leads the list of nominees with nine Grammy nominations, including the coveted award for Album of the Year. Billie Eilish is one of the fan-favorites to win the Record of the Year category for the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, while Lana Del Rey is one of the most favorite artists to win Best Alternative Music Album.

Related Video: 2024 Oscar Nominations Loading the player...