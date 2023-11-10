Peso Pluma, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and more nominated for the 2024 GRAMMYS: Full List

The 66th GRAMMY Awards, are just around the corner, scheduled for February 4, 2024. The nominations dropped today, and there are some very talented Latinos on the list. Peso Pluma is nominated for his first Grammy, with his debut album Génesis, for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano). Acclaimed Mexican-American songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year. Juanes, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Lupita Infante, Maluma, Natalia Lafourcade, and Pedro Capo, also find themselves with nominations. Check out the full list below.



Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Tainy - Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Fito Paez - EADDA9223

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico

Luis Figueroa - Voy a Ti

Omara Portuondo - Vida

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake - Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple

Kenyon Dixon - Lucky

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning

SZA - Love Language

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

SZA - SOS

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II





Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Black Thought - Love Letter

Coi Leray - Players

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy - The Light Inside

Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24

Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not for Me

Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat

Samara Joy - Tight

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension

Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Best Latin Jazz Album

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana

Eliane Elias - Quietude

Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

Ben Wendel - All One

Bob James - Jazz Hands

House of Waters - On Becoming

Julian Lage - The Layers

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore

Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best American Roots Performance

Allison Russell - Eve Was Black

Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell - The Returner

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell - The Returner

Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - California Sober

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

The War and Treaty - Blank Page

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell - The Returner

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Best Traditional Blues Album

Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

Eric Bibb - Ridin’

John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge

Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Bettye LaVette - LaVette!

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London

Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Ruthie Foster - Healing Time

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)

Melvin Crispell III - God Is

Kirk Franklin - All Things

Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good

Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It for Me (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor - Believe

Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am

Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell - I Love You

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor - My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Lecrae - Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham - I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - Feel

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores

Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water

Best Global Music Album

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them…

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This Moment

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born for Greatness

Beenie Man - Simma

Burning Spear - No Destroyer

Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls

David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine

Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!

DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars

Uncle Jumbo - Taste the Sky

123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Comedy Album

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name?

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]

Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By)

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie the Album”]

Best Music Film

David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

Kendrick Lamar - Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

Lewis Capaldi - How I’m Feeling Now

Little Richard - I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur - Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

The Arcs - Eletrophonic Chronic

Brad Breeck - Gravity Falls

Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting

Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

Ensemble Cadenza 21’ - Cadenza 21’

Leaf Yeh - Migration

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Bo Burnham - Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Neutral Milk Hotel - The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

Ngọt - Gieo

Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes

Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston

Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

John Coltrane - Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté - History

Boygenius - The Record

Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist - Multitudes

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

George Strait - Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion

John Williams - Helena’s Theme

Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey and the Dragon

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus

Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard on High

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra

Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris

Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy - Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing - Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories

Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Curtis Stewart - Of Love

Louisville Orchestra - The American Project

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising

Best Classical Compendium

Aaron Diehl & The Knights - Zodiac Suite

Andy Akiho, Omaha Symphony & Ankush Kumar Bahl - Sculptures

Chick Corea & Orchestra da Camera della Sardegna - Sardinia

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo - Fandango

Peter Herresthal, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, James Gaffigan, Arctic Philharmonic & Tim Weiss - Missy Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re so Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony - Akiho: In That Space, at That Time

Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds

Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Roomful of Teeth - Brittelle: Psychedelics