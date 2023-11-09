Latin Grammys 2023: All you should know about the show’s history

The Latin Grammys recognize the best in the Latin music industry. The show is the most prestigious recognition a Latin artist can get, with winners including names like Juanes, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Sanz, and more. It’s a show that originally spawned off of the Grammys, which are focused on music performed in English, even though each year they’ve started recognizing music made in other languages.

Here’s all you should know about the history of the Latin Grammys:

Who picks the winners?

©GettyImages



Shakira at the 12th annual Latin Grammys

Like its predecessor, the Latin Grammys revolve around the Latin Recording Academy, the organization that selects the nominees and winners. In the case of the Grammys, these awards are selected by the Recording Academy.

Why were the Latin Grammys invented?

The Grammys have long recognized Latin music, but in 2000, they realized they needed a separate award due to the large number of genres and musicians that the Latin genre represented. Thus, the Latin Grammys were born, recognizing the best in music recorded in Spanish and Portuguese, released in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the United States.

When were the first Latin Grammys?

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin performing at the first Latin Grammys

The first Latin Grammys took place in September 13, 2000. The show was hosted at the Staples Center, now known as the Crypto.com Arena, and was broadcast on CBS.

As the years passed, the show has been held mostly in Las Vegas and has moved on to other networks. This year marks a first for the Latin Grammys, being hosted in Sevilla, Spain. It’s the first time the show has been hosted outside of the United States.

When are the 2023 Latin Grammy awards?

This year’s Latin Grammys are right around the corner. The show will air on November 16, 2023, at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, and will air on Univision.

Related Video: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Breaks Sales Records Loading the player...