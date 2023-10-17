Who’s performing at the 2023 Latin Grammys? Find out here!

The Latin Recording Academy has unveiled the first wave of performers for the highly anticipated 24th Latin GRAMMY Awards, and it’s a lineup that promises to deliver a night of impressive music, unforgettable performances, and viral moments. With a star-studded roster that includes some of the hottest names in the Latin music industry, this year’s Latin GRAMMYs, set to take place at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla (Seville), Andalucía (Andalusia), Spain, on November 16, 2023, are gearing up to be a celebration of the diverse talent that Latin music has to offer.

The first wave of performers announced for the 24th Latin GRAMMY Awards includes current nominees Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, and Alejandro Sanz. These artists represent various genres and styles in Latin music, promising a night of musical diversity and creativity.

Maria Becerra, the young and immensely talented Argentine singer, leads the way with four impressive nominations, showcasing her versatility and talent. Her nominations include Song of the Year, Best Reggaeton Performance, and Best Urban Song.

Bizarrap, the renowned Argentine producer, has been nominated in six categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Producer of the Year. His groundbreaking work and innovative collaborations have made him a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and his performance at the Latin Grammys promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Feid, another rising star, boasts five nominations, including Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album, and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song. With his unique blend of urban and pop influences, Feid is set to bring an exciting mix of sounds to the stage.

Kany García, an artist known for her poignant lyrics and soulful voice, is nominated for Best Regional Song, while Carin León, a prominent figure in the Norteño music scene, is in the running for Best Norteño Album. These two performers add depth and variety to the Latin Grammys lineup.

A view of the Latin Grammy award trophy onstage during The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Christian Nodal, the charismatic Mexican singer, has earned two Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album and Best Regional Song nominations. His mariachi-infused performances are always crowd-pleasers; fans can expect a memorable night.

Rauw Alejandro, a Best Urban Music Album nominee, is known for his chart-topping hits and infectious beats. His live performances are highly anticipated, and the Latin GRAMMY stage will surely showcase his talent.

The legendary Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz is nominated in two categories: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. His soulful ballads and timeless music have made him an icon in Latin music, and his presence at the Latin GRAMMYs is a moment to savor.

©GettyImages



A general view of the atmosphere is seen at the 2015 Latin Recording Academy Special Awards during the 16th Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will be a groundbreaking event for several reasons. It will feature an exceptional lineup of performers and nominees and be the first-ever international telecast in the history of the Latin Grammys and the Latin Recording Academy. With the event in Seville, Spain, the Latin music community will come together in a truly global celebration of the rich tapestry of Latin music. The broadcast will be available to fans across the globe through various international partners, allowing music enthusiasts everywhere to join in the excitement.

Mark your calendars for November 16, 2023, because the Latin Grammys will deliver a music extravaganza like no other.