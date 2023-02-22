The 2023 Latin Grammys will be hosted in Spain for the first time

This year’s Latin Grammys will be hosted out of the United States for the first time in history. After years of discussion, it appears like the awards show will take place in November in Spain.

©GettyImages



Juan Manuel Moreno and the CEO of the Latin Grammys, Manuel Abud

The announcement was made by Juan Manuel Moreno, the president of the regional government of Andalusia, who was joined by the CEO of the Latin Grammys, Manuel Abud. And while a location hasn’t been revealed, the awards show will be hosted in the Spanish region.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported the news and Moreno’s statement, which suggests Sevilla might be the location the Grammys end up selecting. “Personally, I think that Sevilla has all of the prerequisites to host the awards show, especially due to its connection to the Latin world and because it has hosted big events in the past,” he said. Moreno said that celebrating the Grammys in Sevilla will be a historic moment for Andalusia and for culture.

The Mayor of Sevilla, Antonio Muñoz, shared his excitement of the news and said that Sevilla had enough experience already in hosting major shows, including the MTV Europe Music Awards, the Goya Awards, Dior’s fashion show.

Tras dos ediciones de los @PremiosGoya, los MTV Europe Music Awards, el gran desfile de @Dior… 🟡 Hemos demostrado que #Sevilla está preparada para acoger grandes eventos a nivel internacional. ¡Y seguimos!



Próximo objetivo ▶️ Los Premios Grammy Latinos. pic.twitter.com/986sXLy7PN — Antonio Muñoz (@antoniomunozsev) February 22, 2023

Last year’s Latin Grammys were hosted in Las Vegas, where the Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler won eight Grammys. He was followed by Bad Bunny, who won five Grammys, and Rosalia, who won four, including the evening’s most important award for album of the year.