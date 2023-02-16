Rosalia looks stunning in a new revealing photo

Rosalia has been consistently traveling and performing following the release of her super succesful record, “Motomami”. Over the past year, the singer has been on multiple continents on tour and has won Grammys and Latin Grammys for her work. In one of her most recent posts, Rosalia provided an update of her Sunday, leaving her followers stunned with a stunning and revealing photo.

©Rosalia



Rosalia in her dressing room

The post featured multiple photos, showing off some fun hair accessories, multiple beautiful outfits, presents, photos alongside her friends, and a photo of herself in her underwear, showing off her stunning body. In it, she covers her chest with her hands and is wearing nude colored underwear.

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, including Kylie Jenner, who dropped a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. “Actually, every Sunday is my favorite day,” Rosalia captioned the post.

Rosalia recently shared a different post celebrating Valentine’s Day, writing a lenghty message about the date and what she enjoys about it. “I love to give presents, to sit down and feel the breeze, to eat while I cook, to watch movies from before and from now, to not use an umbrella, to wear a well cut jacket, to write poorly, to watch other people’s collages, and to lay down on my couch. I hope you had a great Valentine’s Day and I hope you’re filled with love every day,” she wrote.

The post opens with a photo of her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro laying down on top of a giant teddy bear, where he’s surrounded by pink presents and candies. Other photos show Rosalia with a red flower, some chips and fruit, laying down on the couch while wearing red pants, and showing off some stunning looks.