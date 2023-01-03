Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 in Japan with karaoke and good food

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 away from their Hispanic culture to give Asian celebrations a try. The famous couple took to social media to share how they were spending their holidays in Japan alongside a group of friends.

Both artists enjoy karaoke singing iconic songs such as “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee and “Alejandro” by Lady Gaga. They also delight in Japanese gastronomy and drinks.

“Goodbye 2022. I will never get tired of singing ‘Sakura’ to you,” the Catalan singer wrote. “Thanks to all of you who have been to any of these shows; you have given me the best year of my life,” Rosalía concluded.

Ahead of the holidays, Rosalía released a remix version of “Despechá,” featuring Cardi B —a track originally launched in July 2022, following the success of Rosalía’s album Motomami, which won the Latin Grammy for Album of The Year.

To share more details about the song, the Spanish singer joined Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 and revealed why the Dominican descent rapper was the perfect person to team up with.

According to Rosalía, for a long time, she has been dreaming about making music with the Washington Heights native. “I always wanted to work with her. Since a long time ago, I [have] wanted to make music with her. And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me, too,” the singer said.

“So I was like, ‘This song is inspired in Mambo, it’s inspired in musica Dominicana (Dominican music).“ And she’s Dominican, so who else is going to understand this better than her? [Do] you know what I mean? And she knows it’s inspired in this type of music, inspired in Omega, this type of song is inspired in Omega… So she understands all of that is; it’s part of her,” she assured.