TikTok 2022: Most memorable videos

It’s been a great year for TikTok, and with an app where everyone can go viral, there have been some amazing videos this year. TikTok released a list of some of the top videos in the United States, and they will keep you entertained for the next few minutes. Check them out below.
Amaury Guichon
Believe it or not, this 8.3-foot tall 100% chocolate sculpture gained 308.9 million views and 23.6 million likes.
@amauryguichon
Chocolate Giraffe! 🦒This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet. #amauryguichon #chocolate #giraffe♬ dream river. - Woong Sun Hee
Chipmunks of TikTok
This popular chipmunk named Squishy got out of hibernation and was ready to go viral with 227 million views and 32.5 million likes.
@chipmunksoftiktok
Thank you God my little Squishy is back from hibernation, fill the cheeks my sweet baby #fyp #welcomeback #cuteanimals #cute #chipmunks #squishy♬ original sound - Chipmunks of TikTok
Rosalía
Rosalía took over TikTok this year with her memorable side eye. This video gained 157.1 million views and 17 million likes.
Lamilia Petschart
This trio did one of the best jiggle jiggle dances, with 14.5 million likes and 139.5 million views.
@blondebrunetteredhead
does this turn you on? #fyp♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
Melt and Pour
This lava vs ice test was a battle for the ages. 14.9 million likes and 253.5 million views.
Jimmy Darts
The always inspirational Jimmy Darts gets Tom off the street and a full times job. The touching video earned 16.3 million likes and 86 million views.
@jimmydarts
Tom is no longer homeless and now has a full time job that he loves ❤️♬ original sound - Jimmy Darts
Little Blooming Women
This baby is more self-aware than most people. Gaining 11.8 million likes and 84.2 million views she made a precious viral moment.
@little.blooming.women
Did. She. Stutter? #parenting #toddler #toddlersoftiktok♬ original sound - Jordan
Schmoyoha
The corn kid gets a remix that starts one of the top viral moments in 2022. The hit got 84.9. million views and 10.7 million likes.
@schmoyoho
intro song for any meal/snack with corn 🌽 - from iconic interview on @doingthings♬ It's Corn - Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Lizzo
Lizzo got the world ready to learn choreography for “It’s About Damn Time.” The helpful video gained d 9.3 million likes, and 59.6 million views.
@lizzo
I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
Mr. Finn
This music teacher had his students on the edge of their drama chairs to find out about the 2023 musical. The video has 8.8 million likes and 69.2 million views.
@itsmrfinn
Part 2: The FINAL day of our musical reveal. #musicteacher #music #musiceducation #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterkidcheck♬ original sound - Mr. Finn