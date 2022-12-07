TikTok 2022: Most memorable videos

It’s been a great year for TikTok, and with an app where everyone can go viral, there have been some amazing videos this year. TikTok released a list of some of the top videos in the United States, and they will keep you entertained for the next few minutes. Check them out below.

Amaury Guichon

Believe it or not, this 8.3-foot tall 100% chocolate sculpture gained 308.9 million views and 23.6 million likes.

Chipmunks of TikTok

This popular chipmunk named Squishy got out of hibernation and was ready to go viral with 227 million views and 32.5 million likes.

@chipmunksoftiktok Thank you God my little Squishy is back from hibernation, fill the cheeks my sweet baby #fyp #welcomeback #cuteanimals #cute #chipmunks #squishy ♬ original sound - Chipmunks of TikTok

Rosalía

Rosalía took over TikTok this year with her memorable side eye. This video gained 157.1 million views and 17 million likes.

Lamilia Petschart

This trio did one of the best jiggle jiggle dances, with 14.5 million likes and 139.5 million views.