Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, North West, and more

Britney married herself this week

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s the weekend! There are only a few weeks left of 2022, and we are seeing the last celebrity TikToks of the year. From North West to Karol G: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Karol G

Karol G shares this hilarious video about speaking English with an accent.

@karolg

Para que fingir 😂😂😂

♬ sonido original - Karol G

2. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny makes a very sweaty TikTok dancing to his new song with Arcángel while working out.

@badbunny

🔥YA SE LO SABEN???? 💫💕❤️‍🔥🔥

♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

3. Britney Spears

Britney Spears marries herself.

@britneyspears

Yeah … I married myself 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT 🤔🤔🤔 ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too 💍💍💍 😂😂😂 !!!

♬ Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding

4. Gordon Ramsey

Chef Gordon Ramsey roasts this burger patty concotion.

@gordonramsayofficial#duet with @myjanebrain This face is so scary that even @Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) would agree ! #RamsayReacts#tiktokcooks♬ original sound - JaneBrain

5. North West

North West channels Wednesday Addams.


6. Terry Crews

Terry Crews leaks his own photos.


7. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds gets the Holidays started with a Deadpool clip.

@vancityreynolds

It's that special time of the year again.

♬ The Holidays - Ryan Reynolds

8. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez does one of her epic voiceovers.


9. Shakira

Shakira admires dolls made in her likeness over the years.

@shakira

Check this out! I feel between humbled and intrigued to play with them too! 😮💋

♬ Monotonía - Shakira & Ozuna

10. Jennifer Lopez

JLo answers 73 questions.

@jlo 73 Questions … Here we go! @Vogue #ThisIsMeNow♬ original sound - JLO



