Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, North West, and more

It’s the weekend! There are only a few weeks left of 2022, and we are seeing the last celebrity TikToks of the year. From North West to Karol G: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Karol G
Karol G shares this hilarious video about speaking English with an accent.
@karolg
Para que fingir 😂😂😂♬ sonido original - Karol G
2. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny makes a very sweaty TikTok dancing to his new song with Arcángel while working out.
@badbunny
🔥YA SE LO SABEN???? 💫💕❤️🔥🔥♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
3. Britney Spears
Britney Spears marries herself.
@britneyspears
Yeah … I married myself 👰🏼♀️ !!! I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT 🤔🤔🤔 ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too 💍💍💍 😂😂😂 !!!♬ Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
4. Gordon Ramsey
Chef Gordon Ramsey roasts this burger patty concotion.
@gordonramsayofficial#duet with @myjanebrain This face is so scary that even @Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) would agree ! #RamsayReacts#tiktokcooks♬ original sound - JaneBrain
5. North West
North West channels Wednesday Addams.
@kimandnorth
Wednesday, Addams♬ oh dance dance dance - 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘺𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘴
6. Terry Crews
Terry Crews leaks his own photos.
@terrycrews MUSCLES ON MUSCLES 🤣💪💪💪 #muscles#icloud#hacker♬ Sirtaki (Zorba the Geek) - LucasGitanoFamily
7. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds gets the Holidays started with a Deadpool clip.
@vancityreynolds
It's that special time of the year again.♬ The Holidays - Ryan Reynolds
8. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez does one of her epic voiceovers.
9. Shakira
Shakira admires dolls made in her likeness over the years.
@shakira
Check this out! I feel between humbled and intrigued to play with them too! 😮💋♬ Monotonía - Shakira & Ozuna
10. Jennifer Lopez
JLo answers 73 questions.
@jlo 73 Questions … Here we go! @Vogue #ThisIsMeNow♬ original sound - JLO