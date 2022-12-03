Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, North West, and more

It’s the weekend! There are only a few weeks left of 2022, and we are seeing the last celebrity TikToks of the year. From North West to Karol G: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Karol G

Karol G shares this hilarious video about speaking English with an accent.

2. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny makes a very sweaty TikTok dancing to his new song with Arcángel while working out.

3. Britney Spears

Britney Spears marries herself.

@britneyspears Yeah … I married myself 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT 🤔🤔🤔 ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too 💍💍💍 😂😂😂 !!! ♬ Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding

4. Gordon Ramsey

Chef Gordon Ramsey roasts this burger patty concotion.