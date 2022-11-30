Prince William stars in new TikTok video

The Earthshot Prize has launched a TikTok account ahead of the second annual awards ceremony...and Prince William made an appearance in the account’s first video!

“The Earthshot Prize is going to,” the Prince of Wales said before putting the device on the ground to do the step on the camera transition. “Boston this Friday 2nd of December” then appeared on the screen and images of the finalists nominated in the five prize categories were shown.

“William the king of tiktok transitions,” one user commented on the video. Another wrote, “Glad to see The Prince of Wales on TikTok.”

According to the Earthshot Prize’s official Instagram account, users can “search the @ theearthshotprize on Tik Tok for daily doses of climate optimism.”

The Royal Foundation and Prince William launched The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global prize for the environment, in 2020. The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards are taking place Friday, Dec. 2.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are traveling to Boston for the ceremony. The couple will kick off their first visit to the United States since 2014 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Kensington Palace has said, “The Prince and Princess are looking forward to spending time in Boston, and to learning more about the issues that are affecting local people, as well as to celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted through The Earthshot Prize.”

Find out how you can watch the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony here!