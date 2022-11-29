Princess of Wales to present at Earthshot Prize Awards: See the ceremony’s star-studded lineup

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards are returning with a new star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. This year’s ceremony, co-hosted by Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, is set to feature “unforgettable performances” by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish accompanied by her brother FINNEAS, as well as Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding.

The Princess of Wales will once again announce one of the five winners at the ceremony. Also presenting at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards are Oscar winner Rami Malek, Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

“It is an honour to be a presenter at this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards. The Finalists are extraordinary, and I am thrilled to play a part in helping to spotlight their incredible solutions and the inspiring work they do every day,” Shailene said in a statement.

Rami called this year’s fifteen finalists “deeply inspiring.” The Bohemian Rhapsody actor added, “They are dedicating their lives to building solutions that will repair our planet, and I can’t wait to present an award to one of the incredible Winners for 2022.”

Meanwhile, Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine said, “Repairing our planet is one of the most important things we can do in our lifetimes. The passion and ambition of this year’s Earthshot Finalists is much needed in a world of such turmoil, and I am truly honoured to play a role in helping them share their work with the world.”

The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards, taking place at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, will be taped on Friday, Dec. 2. ﻿The ceremony will feature natural historian and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough. At the end of the ceremony, Prince William, who along with The Royal Foundation founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, will deliver remarks.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be traveling to the United States for the first time since 2014 to attend the ceremony. Kensington Palace noted, “The Prince and Princess are looking forward to spending time in Boston, and to learning more about the issues that are affecting local people, as well as to celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted through The Earthshot Prize.”