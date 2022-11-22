Kate has first tiara moment as Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a tiara for the first time in nearly three years on Tuesday. Catherine wore her go-to Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara to﻿ a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales stunned in a Jenny Packham gown on Nov. 22

The event marked the first time the Princess has worn a tiara since becoming the Princess of Wales. The last time the royal mom of three was seen wearing a tiara was in December of 2019 at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps.

For the state banquet on Nov. 22, Catherine complemented her glittering headpiece with Princess Diana’s South Sea Pearl earrings.

©Getty Images



Catherine dazzled wearing the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara

Kate, who styled her hair up in an elegant updo, stunned for the occasion wearing a showstopping gown from Jenny Packham. The ivory design features beaded details at the shoulders and long open sleeves. Catherine completed her regal ensemble with the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star and Sash.