The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III, at London’s Corinthia Hotel.

The royal couple and president then traveled together to Horse Guards Parade for the Ceremonial Welcome ceremony. There, King Charles and the Queen Consort formally welcomed the president at the Royal Pavilion.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the president joined the royals in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace. The president’s two-day visit marks the first state visit of King Charles’ reign.

