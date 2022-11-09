The Princess of Wales stepped out in a fabulous fall outfit on Wednesday. The royal ﻿visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon wearing an olive Hobbs London coat over a knitted Mango dress.

The Princess, who is patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visited the center on Nov. 9 to see the work happening in Hillingdon to support moms, babies and families who are impacted by perinatal mental health problems. “I think more places like this would be so valuable in communities, bringing people together,” Catherine said during the outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared photos from Catherine’s engagement writing: “A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families. Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community.”

Scroll for pictures from the outing, as well as details on the Princess’ latest fall look: