The Prince and Princess of Wales are heading to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The 2022 ceremony featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters will be the final engagement of the royal couple’s trip to Boston.

The event will be taped on Friday, Dec. 2, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. PBS, BBC and MultiChoice are set to broadcast this year’s ceremony.

“We are delighted that PBS will be U.S. broadcast home for The Earthshot Prize ceremony,” Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, said in a press release. “We support the mission of The Earthshot Prize and are looking forward to creating year-round content that showcases the work of the individuals and teams who are working to protect the planet with breakthrough innovations.”

Continue reading to find out when and how to watch the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards...

When are the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards?

The event is taking place Dec. 2 in Boston.

When will the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards air?

The ceremony will be available worldwide on The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel starting Sunday, Dec. 4. The show will air Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. GMT on BBC.

In the United States, the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will begin streaming Monday, Dec. 5, at 2:00 p.m. EST on PBS.org and the PBS App as well as at 8:00 p.m. EST on the PBS YouTube channel. PBS will broadcast the ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will also premiere on Multichoice channels on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5:00 p.m. WAT.

Times are subject to change.