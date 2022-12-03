New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bad Bunny, Noah Cyrus, Metallica, and more

It’s officially December! It’s the first Friday of the last month of 2022, and we have a round-up of new music from a variety of genres to get your weekend started.
Arcangel, Bad Bunny - La Jumpa
Arc Angel and Bad Bunny team up again to release the banger, “La Jumpa.” The song comes during the same week La Conejo Malo was named Spotify’s most streamed global artist.
Mariangela - Abril
Gen Z, Mexican singer-songwriter Mariángela debuts her first EP, “4 + 1,” which reveals her deepest secrets. “‘4+1 is an EP of 4 songs written by me, plus 1 cover from my heart for the public. I’ve always been a very sentimental and superstitious person, among many other things, and the number 4 follows me everywhere since the day I was born (04/04). It’s a number that has always made me feel accompanied and even like a special person in this crazy world,” the talented young singer said in a press release.
Tommy Torres - Mi Secreto
Tommy Torres continues to show his versatility in music with “Mi Secreto.” Torres composed and produced the track by himself with rhythms of bachata. The song comes with a video recorded on the Colombian island of Barú. It’s also the theme song for TelevisaUnivision’s telenovela of the same title.
Ivan Cornejo - Ya Te Perdí
Ivan Cornejo will have you thinking about the last person who broke your heard with “Ya Te Perdí.” The 18-year-old singer from Riverside, California is among a new generation of Regional Mexican singers and songwriter bringing a new sound.
Noah Cyrus - Set For Life
Noah Cyrus shows off her powerful voice with her latest release “Set For Life.” It’s a beautiful love song that includes chilling melodies by violins and other string instruments.
Metallica - Lux Æterna
The one and only Metallica release “ Lux Æterna.” It gained over 7.4 million views on YouTube in 4 days. It’s the definition of rock with endless shredding and hard percussion. Metallica is preparing for the eighth world tour, with the band starting in 1981.
ROA, Bryant Myers, Omar Courtz, Dei V - JETSKI REMIX
Puerto Rican artist ROA collaborates alongside urban artists Bryant Myers, Omar Courtz, and Dei V for “JETSKI REMIX.” Fans were left wondering who would be a part of ROA’s latest project in November when a snippet of the song made its way around urban blogs. The official video, which was filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico shows the artists vibing while telling the story of an in-love couple.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage - Creepin‘
Metro Boomin teams up with The Weeknd and 21 Savage for “Creepin.’” The song is an ode to the song by Mario Winans “I Don’t Wanna Know” with The Weeknd singing his iconic verse. Along with the 21 Savages bar, the song is a modern twist on a 2004 classic.
Lupita Infante - Have Yourself a Merry Christmas
Mexican singer Lupita Infante releases her rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” in both English and Spanish, “Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas.“ “I love Christmas music because I think it’s an essential part of the holiday season. That’s why I decided to record this song, which is one of the most classic and famous Christmas songs. And of course, I had a blast creating my own versions infusing mariachi in both English and Spanish,” said Infante in a press release.
Neil Frances x PawPaw Rod - High
Los Angeles duo Neil Frances’ (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) and PawPaw Rod release “High.” The smooth indie disco anthem will have you vibing. Jordan told Nettwerk it only took them one session to more or less finish the song.