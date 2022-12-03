New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bad Bunny, Noah Cyrus, Metallica, and more

It’s officially December! It’s the first Friday of the last month of 2022, and we have a round-up of new music from a variety of genres to get your weekend started.

Arcangel, Bad Bunny - La Jumpa

Arc Angel and Bad Bunny team up again to release the banger, “La Jumpa.” The song comes during the same week La Conejo Malo was named Spotify’s most streamed global artist.

Mariangela - Abril

Gen Z, Mexican singer-songwriter Mariángela debuts her first EP, “4 + 1,” which reveals her deepest secrets. “‘4+1 is an EP of 4 songs written by me, plus 1 cover from my heart for the public. I’ve always been a very sentimental and superstitious person, among many other things, and the number 4 follows me everywhere since the day I was born (04/04). It’s a number that has always made me feel accompanied and even like a special person in this crazy world,” the talented young singer said in a press release.

Tommy Torres - Mi Secreto

Tommy Torres continues to show his versatility in music with “Mi Secreto.” Torres composed and produced the track by himself with rhythms of bachata. The song comes with a video recorded on the Colombian island of Barú. It’s also the theme song for TelevisaUnivision’s telenovela of the same title.

Ivan Cornejo - Ya Te Perdí

Ivan Cornejo will have you thinking about the last person who broke your heard with “Ya Te Perdí.” The 18-year-old singer from Riverside, California is among a new generation of Regional Mexican singers and songwriter bringing a new sound.