When and where to watch the World Cup Qatar 2022 in Spanish

The World Cup is coming in full force, and Telemundo Deportes is bringing all the action to our screens in Spanish. After securing the broadcasting rights, the platform will have exclusive coverage of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Fans will enjoy 56 matches on Telemundo and eight on its sister network Universo 8. In addition, those who don’t have cable will be able to watch on Peacock every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match live, also in Spanish. The streaming service will have a World Cup Hub with daily shows, documentaries, and previous World Cups.

The World Cup trophy is seen during rehearsal ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

“Peacock is thrilled to stream for the first time the biggest global soccer event, the FIFA World Cup,” said Rick Cordella, Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “Our offering on Peacock will complement and extend Telemundo Deportes programming to a wider audience.”

As reported by Forbes, “Peacock will be the only direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States to simulstream live coverage of all 64 matches produced by Telemundo Deportes, including the hour-long pre and post-match onsite coverage from Qatar.”

The World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20, with host-country Qatar facing Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET. The United States continues at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, November 21, against Wales. Mexico will play at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, against Poland.

United States will face England at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, and Mexico against Argentina on Saturday, November 26, at 2 p.m. ET.

Chief commentator Andres Cantor and sports journalist Miguel Gurwitz will host Telemundo alongside entertainment host Ana Jurka, Carlota Vizmanos, and Mexican soccer icon Carlos Hermosillo.