Qatar sets innovation bar high with luxury Eco-Floating hotel

Designed by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio, the structure would have a doughnut-shape, and would produce clean energy by spinning slowly.

Qatar is setting the innovation bar high, revealing their plans to build a never-seen-before floating hotel that could generate electricity with the help of solar, wind and tidal energy.

Designed by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio, the Eco-Floating Hotel would have a doughnut-shape, with the main purpose of producing clean energy by spinning slowly and generating its own energy in the process.

Eco-Floating Hotel©Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

Although there’s still a long way to go for the construction plans to be developed, it has been reported that the hotel would have 152 rooms and carefully organized vertical axis wind turbines, each capable of generating 25 kilowatts of electricity.

Eco-Floating hotel©Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

Another step that could bring sustainability to the project is the use of solar energy, with the glass roof of the building also programmed to collect rainwater.

Eco-Friendly hotel©Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

Qatar is on top of the floating real estate business, announcing the creation of 16 structures with 101 rooms in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, intended to accommodate guests for the event, located 15 minutes from the main stadium.

Floating Hotels for FIFA World Cup 2022©ADMARES
Floating Hotels for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The floating structures will be able to be reused and moved to a different coastal location, as it was stated that the “hotels do not require major ports and deep water as their draft is significantly less than large cruise ships.”

