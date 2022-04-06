FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Learn how to travel to Doha and experience the matches live

Did you know Qatar Airways is the official airline of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and is offering one-stop-shop packages for fans to travel to Doha and experience matches live? The airline operates over 100 weekly flights from 12 US gateways, including New York JFK.
As you might be aware, the FIFA World Cup is a historic tournament that, in 2022, will be held in Doha— the most populous city of the peninsular Arab country of Qatar. With a population of a little over 2.3 million people, the modern city is still developing and competing among the most luxurious destinations, even though travelers can find tons of affordable options.
With months away from the anticipated sports event (Mon, Nov 21, 2022 – Sun, Dec 18, 2022), fans across the globe will be traveling to Doha and enjoying live the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.
We have made a list of the information you need to travel to make things easier.
Documents Information provided by the U.S Department of State
Requirements for Entry
- Passport valid for at least six months
- Visa
For further information, see the Qatari government website.
Tourist visas
When traveling on a U.S. tourist passport, the Government of Qatar does not require prior visa arrangements, and travelers may obtain a free visa waiver upon arrival, provided the traveler has six months validity in their passport and a return or onward ticket. The release is valid for thirty days from the date of issuance and entitles the holder to spend up to thirty days in Qatar or multiple entries during the 30-day validity. The waiver may be extended for an additional thirty days. You can find more information on the Qatari government website.
Former Residency Permit Holders
Former resident permit holders seeking to return to Qatar should carry a “no objection letter” issued by their former sponsor. See the Qatari government or U.S. Embassy website for further information on residence permits.
In general, you will need:
- Police clearance certificate
- Authentication of education degrees
- Certified true copies of civil documents (marriage certificates, birth certificates, etc.)
- Occupational certifications from your home country
Qatar does not recognize dual nationality
If you hold Qatari citizenship, Qatari law requires entry and exit on your Qatari passport. Qatari authorities may confiscate your U.S. passport if you have dual nationality. Contact the U.S. Embassy.
Military Personnel
Before traveling, military personnel should consult the Department of Defense Foreign Clearance Guide since different entry/exit requirements may apply. For further information, call the Host Nation Coordination Cell of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at 011-974-5551-0815.
HIV/AIDS Restrictions
Some HIV/AIDS entry restrictions exist for visitors and foreign residents of Qatar. Medical exams are required for all long-term visitors and residents. For more details, please obtain information from the Embassy of Qatar before traveling.
Customs
Customs regulations are strict regarding alcohol, narcotics, pork products, weapons or weapons-related articles (handcuffs, laser pointers, etc.), and pornographic/sexually-related materials.
World Cup Accommodations Information
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially launched its accommodations portal for fans attending this year’s FIFA World Cup to book their stays and apply for their Hayya Card, which attendees will need to attend matches.
The Card features perks for fans like free public transport for ticket holders on match days. It will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for international visitors.
After purchasing their tickets, fans can book accommodations using the portal, which will offer various options, including apartments, villas, and cruise ship cabins, with prices starting at around $100 per room per night.
Fans can also book accommodations through traditional avenues like hotel and booking websites.
Airline Information
- Qatar Airways was voted the “Airline of the Year” by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax, for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021).
- Qatar Airways is the Official Airline Partner for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
- With nearly 1.5 million fans expected to travel for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Airways offers passengers excellent connectivity with almost 150 destinations in its network, including 12 U.S. gateways: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.
- Around 80 percent of the world’s population is within a six-hour flight from HIA, positioning the airport as the gateway to Qatar, the Gulf, and the World.
Qsuite Information
- Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class and privacy panels that stow away – allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their private room.
- Qsuite includes enhanced privacy, including sliding privacy doors and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator.
- The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers to the Middle East and beyond with the most spacious, fully private, and comfortable Business Class product in the sky.
- They can also dine on demand at any time throughout their flight.
World Cup Stadium Information
The maximum travel distance between stadiums is just 75km or about 45mi.
Tournament matches will be played across eight state-of-the-art stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Education City Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Stadium 974/Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, and Lusail Stadium.
Stadium 974, aka Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, was constructed using recycled shipping containers and is the first fully dismountable stadium and setting a solid precedent for sustainable design.
All stadiums must meet sustainability benchmarks under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), achieving design and build and construction certification.
World Cup Sustainability Information
As part of the efforts to host the first-ever carbon neutral World Cup tournament, each stadium has a legacy plan to ensure that the resources used to build each structure are used efficiently following the conclusion of the match.
Qatar has also invested in modern, state-of-the-art cooling technology, which is considered one of the significant legacies of the tournament, as Qatar has left the technology unpatented to be used by other countries with similar climates easily.
The Supreme Committee is committed to using renewable energy where possible, including solar photovoltaic lighting in some stadiums.
If you decide to travel to Qatar
- See the U.S. Embassy’s web page regarding COVID-19. Visit the CDC’s webpage on Travel and COVID-19.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Crime and Safety Report for Qatar.
- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergencies. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
Safety Precautions
- Practice personal security measures at all times.
- Monitor local media broadcasts and consular messages.
- Vary travel routes and times when possible.
- Be aware of your surroundings and local events.
Crime
The crime rate in Qatar is generally low. Incidents of violence and petty theft are rare but do occur. There is a significant police presence throughout the country.
See the Department of State and the FBI web pages for information on scams.
Victims of Crime
- Report crimes to the local police at 999.
- Contact the U.S. Embassy at + (974) 4496-6000.
- Remember that local authorities are responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes.
- You can find more information on local resources and assistance through the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre hotline: 6693-3999, 6693-3108, or 6693-3919.
- U.S. citizen victims of sexual assault should first contact the U.S. Embassy at + (974) 4496-6000.
Domestic Violence
U.S. citizen victims of domestic violence may contact the Embassy at + (974) 4496-6000 for assistance. Victims may also seek medical care through the Hamad Hospital emergency room. Hamad Medical Customer Service in-country phone number: 16060. If you call from overseas, phone: +(974) 4439-5777.
Criminal Penalties
You are subject to local laws. You may be deported, arrested, or imprisoned if you violate local laws, even unknowingly.
Furthermore, some laws are also prosecutable in the U.S., regardless of local law. See the U.S Department of State website on crimes against minors abroad and the Department of Justice website.
Criminal penalties for certain offenses are harsher than those in the U.S.:
Incidents involving obscene language, gestures, or insulting comments often result in arrest, overnight imprisonment, and/or fines.
Alcohol-Related Offenses
Qatar maintains a zero-tolerance policy against drinking and driving. Penalties for public intoxication and other alcohol-related offenses are severe, including immediate arrest, heavy fines, imprisonment, and/or deportation.
Illegal Drug Usage
Convicted offenders can expect long jail sentences and steep fines.
In case of arrest
Qatari authorities do not routinely notify the U.S. embassy of a U.S. citizen’s arrest. If you are arrested or detained, ask police or prison officials to notify the U.S. Embassy immediately. If you are not allowed to do so, ask a friend or family member to contact the U.S. Embassy. If arrested—regardless of the charge—you may spend 1-2 nights in jail before a hearing takes place. Once an arrest is made, only the Qatari Public Prosecution and Courts have the authority to grant a release.
Faith-Based Travelers
Religion is a sensitive issue in Qatar; treat any discussions on religion with care and caution. The law provides a prison sentence of up to seven years for defaming, defiling, or committing blasphemy against Islam, Christianity, or Judaism. The law also restricts public worship for non-Islamic faiths.
Proselytizing is against the law
Attempts to covert a member of another religion or even “share your faith” can be considered “proselytizing.” Penalties for such actions include deportation or imprisonment.
While you may import religious material for personal use, do not bring religious materials into the country for proselytizing purposes; this is prohibited.
LGBTI Travelers
Same-sex sexual relations between men are against the law, even if relations are consensual. Penalties include lashings, lengthy prison sentences, and/or deportation.
Women Travelers
Men occasionally verbally and/or physically harass unaccompanied expatriate women. In deference to Islamic culture, avoid wearing sleeveless shirts, halter-tops, or shorts. Only wear athletic clothing in public when engaged in sports activities.
Driving
You must have a Qatari driving license to drive in Qatar. Do not drive on a U.S. driver’s license.
Public Transportation
Regulated and registered taxi services (Karwa, Fox Transportation, Uber, and Careem, to name a few) are widely available and generally safe to use. The Embassy recommends avoiding using unlicensed taxi operators or drivers who approach you and attempt to solicit business.
When using public taxis or limousine services, do not allow the driver to pick up additional passengers along the way. Females traveling alone should always sit in the back (never the front) seat to avoid cultural misunderstandings.
U.S. Embassy Doha
Al-Luqta District
22nd February Street
PO Box 2399
Doha, Qatar
- Telephone: +(974) 4496-6000
- Emergency After-Hours Telephone: +(974) 4496-6000
- Fax: +(974) 4488-4298
- Email: ACSDoha@state.gov or ConsularDoha@state.gov