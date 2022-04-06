FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Learn how to travel to Doha and experience the matches live

Did you know Qatar Airways is the official airline of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and is offering one-stop-shop packages for fans to travel to Doha and experience matches live? The airline operates over 100 weekly flights from 12 US gateways, including New York JFK.

As you might be aware, the FIFA World Cup is a historic tournament that, in 2022, will be held in Doha— the most populous city of the peninsular Arab country of Qatar. With a population of a little over 2.3 million people, the modern city is still developing and competing among the most luxurious destinations, even though travelers can find tons of affordable options.

©Department of Tourism / Qatar





With months away from the anticipated sports event (Mon, Nov 21, 2022 – Sun, Dec 18, 2022), fans across the globe will be traveling to Doha and enjoying live the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.

We have made a list of the information you need to travel to make things easier.

Documents Information provided by the U.S Department of State

Requirements for Entry

Passport valid for at least six months

Visa

For further information, see the Qatari government website.

Tourist visas

When traveling on a U.S. tourist passport, the Government of Qatar does not require prior visa arrangements, and travelers may obtain a free visa waiver upon arrival, provided the traveler has six months validity in their passport and a return or onward ticket. The release is valid for thirty days from the date of issuance and entitles the holder to spend up to thirty days in Qatar or multiple entries during the 30-day validity. The waiver may be extended for an additional thirty days. You can find more information on the Qatari government website.

Former Residency Permit Holders

Former resident permit holders seeking to return to Qatar should carry a “no objection letter” issued by their former sponsor. See the Qatari government or U.S. Embassy website for further information on residence permits.

In general, you will need:

Police clearance certificate

Authentication of education degrees

Certified true copies of civil documents (marriage certificates, birth certificates, etc.)

Occupational certifications from your home country

Qatar does not recognize dual nationality

If you hold Qatari citizenship, Qatari law requires entry and exit on your Qatari passport. Qatari authorities may confiscate your U.S. passport if you have dual nationality. Contact the U.S. Embassy.

Military Personnel

Before traveling, military personnel should consult the Department of Defense Foreign Clearance Guide since different entry/exit requirements may apply. For further information, call the Host Nation Coordination Cell of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at 011-974-5551-0815.

HIV/AIDS Restrictions

Some HIV/AIDS entry restrictions exist for visitors and foreign residents of Qatar. Medical exams are required for all long-term visitors and residents. For more details, please obtain information from the Embassy of Qatar before traveling.

Customs

Customs regulations are strict regarding alcohol, narcotics, pork products, weapons or weapons-related articles (handcuffs, laser pointers, etc.), and pornographic/sexually-related materials.

World Cup Accommodations Information

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially launched its accommodations portal for fans attending this year’s FIFA World Cup to book their stays and apply for their Hayya Card, which attendees will need to attend matches.

The Card features perks for fans like free public transport for ticket holders on match days. It will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for international visitors.

©Department of Tourism / Doha, Qatar





After purchasing their tickets, fans can book accommodations using the portal, which will offer various options, including apartments, villas, and cruise ship cabins, with prices starting at around $100 per room per night.