According to a survey from Vacasa and Allison + Partners, over half of Americans plan to go on a trip this spring break. If you are among the vacation-seekers, you might be looking for one-of-a-kind experiences and breathtaking destinations.

During this challenging time, prioritizing health and security is understandable; however, as Pedro Mir once wrote, “there is a country in the world placed in the same path as the sun,” with gorgeous beaches and luxe accommodations where you don’t have to compromise your wellbeing.

©Agencies



Escape to paradise this Spring Break! Enjoy the pristine white sands and upscale resort Punta Cana has to offer

The Dominican Republic is home to vacation rentals and incredible hotels like the one and only Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. The 1,775 room compound is situated on pristine sugar white sands stretching 121-acres along Macao Beach.

As the franchise’s first all inclusive hotel and casino, the resort exudes lavish five-star all-inclusive amenities, personal services, enticing outdoor activities, exhilarating entertainment options, and an incredibly hard-working staff always willing to help, whether you are looking to make a massage reservation at the Rock Spa or need dining recommendations.

As if it was a city within a city, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is home to iconic music memorabilia that displays original outfits from Shakira to Elton John, Madonna’s limousine, and musical instruments from iconic rock bands such as Kiss.

©HRHC Punta Cana



Madonna’s limousine at HRHC Punta Cana

If you are a foodie, you best believe that you won’t be disappointed at the resort’s dining options. A train will take you and yours through the hotel’s best restaurants, including Brazilian steakhouse Ipanema, Zen Asian Teppanyaki, and Pizzeto brick-oven pizza.

If you are looking for a mind-blowing activity, the immersive experience AWAKEN YOUR SENSES will take you to a multi-sensory, gastronomic performance with high-resolution video projection, an interactive touch table, scent synchronization, augmented reality, and a surround sound system, while you eat an exclusively curated selection of dishes and drinks.