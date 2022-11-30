‘Wednesday’ breaks Netflix record, beats ‘Stranger Things’ with 341.23 million hours viewed

Move over ‘Stranger Things’ there is a new popular show on the rise! Now that ‘Wednesday’ has broken an incredible record, previously held by season 4 of ‘Stranger Things,’ during the first week on the streaming platform.

Fans all over the world are thrilled to watch the adventures of Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, acting alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán, as Gomez Addams.

With an impressive 341.23 million hours achieved during the debut week of the series, ‘Wednesday’ has been positioned into the Top 10 of all 93 countries, in which Netflix is available, surpassing 335 million hours viewed by fans of ‘Stranger Things.’

The highly anticipated series has been viewed in more than 50 million households worldwide, and many of the scenes are already going viral, with fans loving the portrayal of the iconic character.

And while the show continues to break records, ‘Squid Game’ continues to be the winner of the title with 571.8 million hours viewed, making it difficult for other shows to achieve a similar outcome.

Following ‘Wednesday,’ the second spot is held by ‘1899’ with 87.9 million hours viewed, ‘The Crown’ with 42.36 million hours viewed, and ‘Dead to Me’ with 33.3 million hours viewed.

As reported by Deadline, ‘Wednesday’ follows “the character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”