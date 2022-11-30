Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped: Bad Bunny is again the number one most-streamed artist globally

Spotify just unveiled its 2022 Wrapped list! The new campaign and personalized user experience reveal the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that make up the vibrant kaleidoscope of the platform’s 456M listeners worldwide.

For the third year, Bad Bunny is taking the number one spot for the most-streamed artist globally. With over 18.5 billion streams this year, he becomes the first artist to reach this milestone. Bad Bunny also tops the most-streamed albums list with his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

©Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny is again the number one most-streamed artist globally

2022 also proved to be an excellent year for Latin female artists

Anitta, the most streamed Brazilian artist outside of Brazil, reached the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Charts with Envolver, making her the first Brazilian artist to reach the top of the charts. Karol G (#27 top streamed artist globally) also keeps her title as the most-streamed Latin-female artist for the third year in a row, with a 21-spot increase since 2021.

Other Latin-female artists made significant jumps within the last year, including Shakira (#57), who moved up 29 spots from last year; Rosalía (#84) and Anitta (#135) jumped over 100 spots.

Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI is the most-streamed album by a Latin female artist, with over 1.3 billion streams. Spotify supported the launch with a bespoke film showcasing the album’s duality through temporary tattoos that feature themes from the songs.

©Getty images



2022 also proved to be an excellent year for Latin female artists

Find below Spotify’s full 2022 Wrapped results globally and in the United States

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS

Most Streamed Latin Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Rauw Alejandro

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Karol G

Most Streamed Latin Female Artists Globally