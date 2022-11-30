Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped: Bad Bunny is again the number one most-streamed artist globally

Spotify just unveiled its 2022 Wrapped list! The new campaign and personalized user experience reveal the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that make up the vibrant kaleidoscope of the platform’s 456M listeners worldwide.
For the third year, Bad Bunny is taking the number one spot for the most-streamed artist globally. With over 18.5 billion streams this year, he becomes the first artist to reach this milestone. Bad Bunny also tops the most-streamed albums list with his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti.
2022 also proved to be an excellent year for Latin female artists
Anitta, the most streamed Brazilian artist outside of Brazil, reached the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Charts with Envolver, making her the first Brazilian artist to reach the top of the charts. Karol G (#27 top streamed artist globally) also keeps her title as the most-streamed Latin-female artist for the third year in a row, with a 21-spot increase since 2021.
Other Latin-female artists made significant jumps within the last year, including Shakira (#57), who moved up 29 spots from last year; Rosalía (#84) and Anitta (#135) jumped over 100 spots.
Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI is the most-streamed album by a Latin female artist, with over 1.3 billion streams. Spotify supported the launch with a bespoke film showcasing the album’s duality through temporary tattoos that feature themes from the songs.
Find below Spotify’s full 2022 Wrapped results globally and in the United States
Most Streamed Artists Globally
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- BTS
Most Streamed Latin Artists Globally
- Bad Bunny
- Rauw Alejandro
- J Balvin
- Daddy Yankee
- Karol G
Most Streamed Latin Female Artists Globally
- Karol G
- Shakira
- Rosalia
- Camila Cabello
- Selena Gomez
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
- “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
- “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
- SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
- =, Ed Sheeran
- Planet Her, Doja Cat
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Caso 63 (All Languages)
- Crime Junkie
Most Viral Artists Globally
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- BTS
- Lana Del Rey
Most Shared Lyrics Globally
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “Heather” by Conan Gray
- “I Love You So” by The Walters
- “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey
- “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
Spotify 2022 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- Kanye West
- The Weeknd
U.S. Most Streamed Latin Artists
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Rauw Alejandro
- Karol G
- Daddy Yankee
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
- “First Class” by Jack Harlow
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
- Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
U.S. Most Popular Podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
U.S. Most Popular Audiobooks
- I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
- It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover
- Atomic Habits, James Clear
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson