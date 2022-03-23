Cardi B gushes over ROSALÍA’s new album ‘MOTOMAMI’

Cardi B is co-signing ROSALÍA’s new project.

The Spanish singer just released MOTOMAMI, her first studio album in four years. The project features 16 tracks with features from The Weeknd and Tokischa, recieving high praise from music publications, critics, and fans alike.

One fan who’s really enjoying the album is Cardi B, who took to social media this week to let everyone know they should listen to MOTOMAMI for themselves--even if they don’t speak Spanish.

“Loving the Rosalia album…..soooo fireeee,” the New York native tweeted just two days after its release. “Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it.”

While Cardi B is known for her music in English, the Dominican-American rapper has done her fair share of collaborations with some of the biggest Spanish-speaking artists in the game.

Over the years, the Bronx native has released “La Modelo” with Ozuna, “Mi Mami” with El Alfa, “Me Gusta” with Anitta, “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna, “Dinero” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Now that she’s revealed how big of a ROSALÍA fan she is, maybe a collaboration between Cardi and the Spanish songstress will come to fruition.