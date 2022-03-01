Cardi B and Offset leave a generous tip of almost 50% of the bill after dining at Brooklyn Chop House

Cardi B and Offset are among the most generous couples in the entertainment industry. Recently the pair went to have dinner at Brooklyn Chop House with their entire team and left the staff a well-deserved tip.
According to Page Six, sources revealed that the rappers arrived at the restaurant without reservations and waited to be sited after the staff gifted other patrons dessert and champagne in exchange for the table.
The insider told the publication that “[the other patrons], were on dessert, so [the restaurant] brought them over bottles of Cristal and free desserts to get them to vacate the area for Cardi.” The unidentified person also said, “they happily obliged once they got the bottles of Cristal.”
After the famous rap couple and their crew finished their dinner, which reportedly included orders of dumplings and dessert, they paid the $3000 bill and added $1400 for the tip.
Cardi B weighs in on Russia-Ukraine Crisis: ‘This phone is not hacked, it’s really me’
Cardi B and Offset gave each other matching tattoos for Valentine’s Day
Cardi B offers to pay the burial costs for the Bronx fire victims and encourages others to help
Before leaving the place, the Dominican descend rapper, and her husband took a photo with Brooklyn Chop House owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins.
The nice gesture comes after Cardi B offered to pay the burial costs of the January 9th deadly fire that took the lives of 17 people in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx, New York City.
The artist was raised in the Bronx and while there is nothing that can bring the victims family peace, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Cardi B offered to pay for the funeral costs of the victims. The mayor’s office said Cardi B committed to paying the repatriation expenses for those victims to be buried in their homeland.
She later took to Instagram to shout out other artists that were helping the cause and encourage others to help if they can. “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx, and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”