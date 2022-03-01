Cardi B and Offset are among the most generous couples in the entertainment industry. Recently the pair went to have dinner at Brooklyn Chop House with their entire team and left the staff a well-deserved tip.

According to Page Six, sources revealed that the rappers arrived at the restaurant without reservations and waited to be sited after the staff gifted other patrons dessert and champagne in exchange for the table.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Cardi B and Offset leave a generous tip of almost 50% of the bill after dining at Brooklyn Chop House

The insider told the publication that “[the other patrons], were on dessert, so [the restaurant] brought them over bottles of Cristal and free desserts to get them to vacate the area for Cardi.” The unidentified person also said, “they happily obliged once they got the bottles of Cristal.”

After the famous rap couple and their crew finished their dinner, which reportedly included orders of dumplings and dessert, they paid the $3000 bill and added $1400 for the tip.

Before leaving the place, the Dominican descend rapper, and her husband took a photo with Brooklyn Chop House owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins.