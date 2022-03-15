Cardi B celebrates her Pomeranian Fluffy’s birthday with adorable pics

Cardi B has a special birthday message for one of the youngest members of her family: Fluffy.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media on Monday, March 14 to wish her Pomeranian a happy birthday, posting some absolutely adorable pics of the puppy alongside her message.

“Happy birthday to the baddest b***h Fluffy,” Cardi wrote on Twitter, attaching two photos of the dog. In the photos, the sweet pup is wearing a pink dress with a flower on the back, perfectly posing for her moment in front of the camera. Fluffy was presented with a cake that had one candle on top as she sat on the counter surrounded by balloons.

Happy birthday to the baddest bitch Fluffy🌸🌺🎂 pic.twitter.com/GJWCez6K5L — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 14, 2022

The former Love & Hip Hop star welcomed Fluffu into her family last May, after her husband Offset gifted their daughter, 3-year-old Kulture, the puppy as a surprise for her birthday.

Fans were able to see the exciting moment in a clip shared to the Migos rapper’s Instagram page, in which Offset can be seen pulling the tiny Pomeranian from behind his back as Kulture smiles, all while Cardi filmed the sweet moment.

“@kulturekiari Begged me for a puppy.....Surprise,” he wrote in his caption at the time, adding a dog emoji.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017, though they didn’t reveal they were married until months later. After welcoming Kulture in 2018, the couple gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, on September 4, 2021. Despite being 6 months old, the pair still haven’t revealed his name.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

In addition to his children with Cardi, Offset is also a father to three children from previous relationships.