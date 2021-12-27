Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.

The Grammy-winning rapper and businesswoman described the moment as a “RED CHRISTMAS.”

©Cardi B



Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family and stunning decorations

The following day, Cardi shared footage of her Christmas Day, revealing the new member of her family. With Offset, she welcomed a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog‘s kinda big, though,” she told her husband, who seemed very happy with the new furry addition.

©Cardi B





Cardi B celebrated Offset’s 30th birthday on Tuesday, December 21, a week after the Migos rapper’s actual birthday; however, she made sure it was worth the wait by presenting him with a big gift.