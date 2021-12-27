Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
The Grammy-winning rapper and businesswoman described the moment as a “RED CHRISTMAS.”
The following day, Cardi shared footage of her Christmas Day, revealing the new member of her family. With Offset, she welcomed a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog‘s kinda big, though,” she told her husband, who seemed very happy with the new furry addition.
Cardi B celebrated Offset’s 30th birthday on Tuesday, December 21, a week after the Migos rapper’s actual birthday; however, she made sure it was worth the wait by presenting him with a big gift.
“So babe, this is my birthday to you,” Cardi says in the clip. “I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let’s get it. Bring out the birthday cake!” But, instead of a birthday cake, someone brought out a $2 million check made out to Offset.
Cardi B and Offset hilariously disagree on how to dress their son: ‘Looking like Ne-Yo’
Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million for his birthday
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Taylor Swift, ROSALÍA, Anitta, and more
Later, she posted some footage of her husband with the check, showing just how excited he was about the money as he flashed a huge smile. On the rapper’s actual birthday, December 14, Cardi B posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.
“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂,” she wrote in her caption. “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️.”