Cardi B and Offset hilariously disagree on how to dress their son: ‘Looking like Ne-Yo’

There’s no doubt Cardi B is a fashion icon, surprising everyone with her unique and extravagant outfits on the red carpet, however the rapper admits she still disagrees with her husband Offset on how to dress their son.

The famous celebrity couple recently visited a Target store, where Cardi found the perfect accessory for their 3-month-old son, a checked grey fedora. But it seems the Migos star didn’t like the idea and responded, “Oh hell nah,” adding “I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man… Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo,” who is known for his hat style.

This wasn’t Cardi’s only choice, as she also showed a full outfit with bright red pants, a matching bowie and a blue shirt, asking her husband “Ain’t this cute?,” to which Offset said that it would be something ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s’ Carlton would wear.

Cardi previously revealed she wants the best for their children, with her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, already having the most luxurious jewellery collection and fashion accessories. Including bags from Hermes, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, looking absolutely adorable posing with matching designer outfits with her mom.

©Cardi B





The famous couple welcomed their second child in September, and while they have yet to reveal the name of their son, the family of four are incredibly happy.