Drew Barrymore helps Cardi B change her eating habits and go vegan

Cardi B is trying to go vegan! The singer has revealed she wants to start a plant-based diet, taking to social media to ask her friends and followers for help, including Drew Barrymore who said she would be happy to give Cardi some tips.

The 29-year-old rapper says she wants to have more information about vegan products that could serve as meat substitutes, starting the conversation on her personal Twitter account.

“I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” Cardi wrote, admitting she was absolutely surprised when she noticed Drew responded to her question with a video.

“YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS,” Barrymore continued, “@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.”

The singer couldn‘t hide her excitement and responded, “Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore,” further explaining that she loves meat but has trouble “digesting food the same,” adding that she wants to “start something healthier and yet tasty cause I love flavor!!“

In her response video, Barrymore confessed she is the “biggest fan” of Cardi, and shared her experience, as she used to have a vegetarian diet and is now “flex-etarian,” which means she eats “predominantly vegetarian,” sending the singer some meat-free options from her favorite brand.