Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunite in person after 20 years and reminisce on their honeymoon

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green met on the set of Charlie‘s Angels and began dating in 1999. While their relationship and marriage were short-lived, they are still one of the most memorably weird couples of the early 00s. Last year the couple was reunited virtually via green screen magic when he appeared as a guest on the show and it was the first time they had spoken in 15 years. A year later, after nearly 20 years the world got the opportunity to watch the former flames come face to face in person on The Drew Barrymore shows segment, “Drew’s News.” In the adorably awkward clip, Barrymore can’t help but fidget with her ring while introducing him. Once they came face to face there were understandable giggles, blushing and smiles. After a quick hug, he joined his former wife at her table with co-host Ross Matthews and reminisced about their honeymoon in Ireland.

Barrymore and Green were married from July 2001 to October 2002 and during the clip, Barrymore asked if he remembered their road trip through Ireland. Of course- he did. “Do you remember for some reason we decided to hike up to the top of the mountain?” Green responded. Barrymore explained it took hours to get to the top and they both took turns sharing the memories like a sheep that hadn’t been sheared, and headstones marking a tiny cemetery. “We jumped in random oceans and found random fields. It was amazing… It was like one of my favorite trips of my life,” Barrymore gushed as old photos from their trip were shown on screen. “It was our honeymoon, by the way,” Green clarified for the audience.”

Ross asked how it felt reuniting and they answered honestly. “It’s sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience,” Green said, before telling Barrymore, “It’s very nice to see you. It does feel weird though.” “Not weird in a bad way,” he added. “Weird In a good way … I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting … it takes a little bit of the pressure off.” Barrymore responded, “Well, I respect and love you.” “Love you, too,” Green reciprocated.

They also reflected on the time their Beverly Hills home was destroyed during a house fire in 2001. “We’re standing up on the top of the hill - the house was in the canyons and when I’m watching the telephone poles explode. And the house was a barn. It was built out of wood- wood floors, walls, and ceiling. So it went like an ACME cartoon…. And I was just standing there in such shock,” Barrymore recalled. “And you like leaned into my ear and you started singing [the Entertainment Tonight theme].”

While Green made sure to let everyone know he knew it was serious Barrymore said, “But it made me laugh!” “In that moment that everything was so dark and scary and confusing, you lightened it up for me. You made me laugh!” she adds. “And I will never forget that. In the middle of what was such a terrifying moment, there’s this one little light in it, and it’s you making me giggle so hard. In the middle of like this darkness came this light, and it was you. And, you know, we just had so many crazy adventures.”