Cardi B shares daughter Kulture’s hilarious reaction to welcoming a baby brother

Cardi B and Offset are growing their family--but their firstborn isn’t so happy about one aspect of their newest addition.

On Saturday, before her gig hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper answered some hard-hitting fan questions on Twitter. During the Q&A, she revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was excited to have a sibling...but she’s not exactly pleased it’s a boy.

One fan asked, “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told you were having another baby & that it was a boy?”

Cardi, who just welcomed her son two months ago, chose to respond with a video of her firstborn.

In the adorable clip, Kulture continuously says she wants a baby sister. When the Bronx native tells her daughter, “Yeah, but it’s a boy,” she doesn’t budge, responding again by saying, “No, a baby sister.”

In another tweet, the Cardi B went on to add that despite wanting another girl in the house, Kulture is still embracing her new role as big sister.

“She loves it,” she wrote. “Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep.”

As for how Cardi is adjusting to being a mother of two, she recently opened up about the challenges she’s experienced over the last couple months during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes,” she explained in the interview on Friday.

The rapper shares Kulture and her son — whose name has not yet been revealed — with husband Offset. Though they are keeping her son’s name a secret, for now, she told a fan on Twitter that everyone will “find out soon.”

Back in September, Cardi B revealed that the couple had welcomed their son, posting the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to her husband.