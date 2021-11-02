Cardi B will host for the first time the upcoming American Music Awards

Cardi B can add “host of the American Music Awards” to her resume — Okurrrrrr! The Dominican descent rapper was appointed to conduct the ceremony on November 21. The “Bodak Yellow” and “Money” interpreter will bring her upbeat and humorous personality to the small screen in a night that promises to be like non-other.

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins in a statement.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi’s Hispanic roots have always been present a the show; therefore, the Latinx community expects her to use the platform to continue representing.

In 2018, the global sensation invited J Balvin and Bad Bunny to share the stage and perform “I Like It” at the AMAs. Almost two years later, the rapper, songwriter, and actress became the first artist to win twice the Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category of the 2020 American Music Awards.

©GettyImages GALLERY



J Balvin, Cardi B, and Bad Bunny perform onstage at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

After winning back in 2018 with her worldwide known hit “Bodak Yellow,” her song “WAP,” a collaboration with fellow rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion, received the award, defeating Roddy Ricch twice in the same category with his song “The Box” and “Rockstar” a featuring with DaBaby. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s song “WAP” became one of the most successful collaborations in music history.

Shortly after, “WAP” became number one in the global Spotify chart; Cardi B again broke records after becoming the only female rapper to top the chart multiple times. As of this writing, the song is the fastest song by a female artist to reach number one on global Apple Music.

In just 24 hours, the “WAP” music video broke the record for the most views for a female collaboration. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is the only female rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing 50.9 million.