Best celebrity Halloween costumes! From Camila Cabello to Kendall Jenner

There’s a reason why we love Halloween, and dressing up as your favorite icon or movie character is always fun, however we can’t deny some celebrities are known for taking it to another level, so let’s see who won Halloween this year!

Starting with the queen of Halloween, Ariana Grande showed her stunning costume on social media, paying homage to the 1954 film ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon,’ with the most amazing prosthetics as ‘Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon.’

Lizzo took over the streets of Hollywood dressed up as Baby Yoda from ‘The Mandalorian,’ painting herself green, taking pics with fans and later performing in full costume.

Cardi B surprised us with a Halloween classic, looking flawless as Morticia Addams, revealing her costume and getting into character by posing next to a coffin, holding red roses and wearing just the perfect outfit.

Hailey Bieber is also coming for the crown, honoring the legendary miss Britney Spears with a series of costumes from her iconic music videos, including ‘Toxic,’ and ‘Baby One More Time.’