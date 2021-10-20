Cardi B and Penn Badgley’s latest interaction proves they’re one another’s biggest fan

While the rest of the world is binging season three of Netflix’s You, Cardi B just might be at home doing the same, given her excitement over the star, Penn Badgley, knowing her name.

During a recently-resurfaced panel promoting the first season of the series back in 2019, Penn--who plays the titular role of Joe Goldberg--opened up about his relationship with social media. During his response, he also talked about how much he admires people who naturally gravitate towards it.

“I really admire people like Shay [Mitchell] who have an authentic relationship with [social media],” the actor told MYX Global of his co-star at the time. “When I try to do something on social media, it’s pathetic… I think about it too much. And therefore when I do use it I think it lacks that authenticity, that fluidity, that I think extra young people [appreciate.]”

Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg of #YOUSEASON3 is a Cardi B stan never forget 😌 pic.twitter.com/0BCIicPEdz — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) October 17, 2021

As Badgley talked about his thoughts surrounding social media even further, it didn’t take long for him to namecheck someone who launched her whole career due to her commanding Instagram prrsence: Cardi B.

“I really appreciate people who have this sort of totally second nature relationship with [social media],” he explained. “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it is this incredibly nuanced place to be. Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredible relationship... and that’s why people like her so much.”

While we all know the Bronx native to be one of the biggest celebrities in the world, it seems like she doesn’t see herself that way, because the rapper was pleasantly surprised Penn knew who she was.

Once the resurfaced clip came across her timeline, Cardi reacted in the most Cardi way ever, retweeting the video and adding, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

The You star, on the other hand, didn’t quite have words for his excitement--and shock--over the rapper’s acknowledgement of him, simply responding, “I-.”

Cardi B continues to surprise us all every single day, even her fellow celebs.