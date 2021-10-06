Shawn Mendes helps Camila Cabello when she struggles with her body image and anxiety

When we write about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, we can’t stop thinking about Bruno Mars’ song “Just the Way You Are.” The Cuban-American singer is the latest cover star of Glamour magazine, and there she opened up about her struggles with anxiety and her body image.

According to the “Havana” singer, her boyfriend and fellow singer Shawn Mendes helps her when she goes through hard times. “When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s actually when I’ll want to binge-eat cookies, and then I have a stomachache. It’s this weird psychology: The more I love my body, the more I actually want to take care of it. As long as I’m healthy and working out and feel good, that’s the best I can do. There’s no point in trying to have another kind of body,” she told the publication.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY





The 24-year-old singer and actress also revealed that she tends to overeat when she is anxious. “I have this pattern of eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable. It’s a comfort thing for me. I’ll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I’ll feel sick,” she said.

To have her habits in check, Camila leans on Shawn. “I’ve told Shawn about that. So at the VMAs party, I was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ And he was like, ‘It’s okay. You’re doing it. That’s okay. Let’s just take a breath and not do that.’ It’s really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone,” she said.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pose in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Shawn also relies on Camila, the star said. “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much because it’s a very 3D human relationship. I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me,” she revealed.